FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

FILE – Singer Adele and sports agent Rich Paul attend a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 19, 2021, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Allen J. Schaben (Los Angeles Times/AP)

VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.

“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.

“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.

In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.

The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Las VegasMusic

Previous story
Giant Elon Musk head by B.C. metal artist now complete, ready to be shipped

Just Posted

Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, 22-year-olds from Duncan, have been identified by police as the suspects killed during an exchange of gunfire June 28 at a bank in Saanich. (Courtesy of BC RCMP)
Motive for Saanich bank shooting by Duncan brothers may never be known: criminologist

sig
Senior government grants pump up Sooke’s municipal projects

The possible expansion of residential development in Cadboro Bay Village is on the table in Saanich. Residents and others are encouraged to take an online survey open now. (Google Streetview)
Saanich seeks input on housing options for Cadboro Bay Village

Saanich Police Department Chief Const. Dean Duthie addresses media during a Tuesday (July 5) briefing on the conditions of three Saanich officers wounded while responding as members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team to a bank robbery on June 28. Three Victoria officers with GVERT were also injured in the response. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
UPDATE: Two Saanich officers still in hospital one week after fatal bank shootout