A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Bears were trying to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.

That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.

A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

READ MORE: Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsHeat wave

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Just Posted

Fred Dobbs and Paul Olson do some weekend work on their pirate ship sand sculpture as part of the Township Community Arts Council’s Sculpture Splash event in Bullen Park. The full creation is due for completion and unveiling on Wednesday, June 30. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Swashbuckling scene emerging from sand in Esquimalt’s Bullen Park

Crews from the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and Fortis BC responded to a Melville Drive home on Monday morning for a minor gas leak. Unlike other organizations, emergency crews cannot easily escape the current high temperatures. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Gas leak response breaks eerie, heat-related quiet in Sidney

BC Hydro is responding to two power outages in the City of Victoria including the downtown core. (Screencap/BC Hydro).
Power outage in downtown Victoria

(John McKinley file photo)
Vancouver Island smacked hard with record-breaking heat hammer