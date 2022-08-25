(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

James Christie was hired Nov. 22, 2013, as a licensed practical nurse in a complex care unit at Selkirk Place. He was convicted of assault in 2016 and faces sanctions by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives. (Google Maps)
Victoria nurse who fled after assaulting seniors faces sanctions from professional college

A man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man tasered, arrested after attempted carjacking in Victoria

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)
Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

