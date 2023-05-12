Saanich tops Island communities on list of happiest cities

Saanich was ranked 40th in a list of the top 100 happiest cities in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich has cracked the top half of a list of the happiest 100 cities in Canada while Nanaimo and Victoria fell to the bottom.

Point2, a division of Yardi Systems Inc., analyzed 30 happiness-related metrics for 100 of the largest cities in Canada to determine its own happiness index and ranking system. Those metrics were split across four categories – economy and real estate, location and demographics, health and wellbeing, and community and environment.

None of the cities surveyed ranked high in all four categories.

The study did find the five happiest cities in Canada were in Ontario, with Caledon, Milton, Halton Hills, Clarington and Burlington rounding out the top five.

One B.C. city did manage to crack the top 10 with the District of North Vancouver coming in eighth. The next B.C. city to make the list was Port Coquitlam at 18th.

From the Island, Saanich ranked 40th while Nanaimo snagged 78th and Victoria was ranked 80th overall.

While Ontario cities led the top of the list, they also rounded out the bottom with Sault Ste. Marie, Windsor, North Bay and London.

ALSO READ: Men happier with the state of Greater Victoria: annual survey

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich