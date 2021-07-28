The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

Beloved black bear ‘Knut’ dies at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre at age 25

Senior bruin was an ‘iconic animal ambassador’

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre has lost its most beloved senior black bear, Knut.

The 25-year-old Knut’s health rapidly declined over the past week and he eventually passed away peacefully at the recovery centre in Errington.

Knut was born in captivity at a Vancouver Game Farm in 1996 and was turned over to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre when his mother was not able to care for him.

The black bear had a remarkable close and special bond with caretaker Robin Campbell, who raised him.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC explains how to avoid bear encounters

According to a release from the centre, the care given to Knut over the years has proven to be invaluable to the NIWRC as it helped the centre develop a world-class black bear rehabilitation program. The centre has cared and released hundreds of ill, injured or orphaned cubs back into the wild.

“Over his lifetime, Knut was an iconic animal ambassador at NIWRA and a favourite for caretakers, volunteers and visitors alike,” said the release. “He was the focal point of the centre’s Discover Bear presentations. He helped educate thousands of visitors on the importance of wildlife stewardship and conservation. Social media posts featuring Knut and Rae always received the most likes and comments, and we know many will feel his loss deeply.

“A special resting place has been prepared for Knut, and the public will have access to it in the future. The centre is preparing signage to honour this incredibly special bear.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

bearsWildlife

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man donates 140,000 mollusk specimens to biodiversity museum

Just Posted

This year’s Victoria Dragon Boat Festival includes a variety of cultural and educational components, similar to this performance by Taiko drumming group Uminara at a past festival. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Dragon Boat Festival comes ashore for 2021 celebration

Emma Entzminger bites down on her first Olympic medal, the bronze that she and the Canadian women softballs team’s win over Mexico in Tokyo July 26. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Saanich’s Emma Entzminger returns home from Olympics with bronze

Neil Robertson started sharing his colouring when people were putting hearts in windows for the pandemic’s first responders. Now he rotates a gallery on his windows every couple of weeks. (Zoe Ducklow/New Staff)
Inspired artist brings colour to Langford neighbourhood

One of two boat ramps located at Cattle Point was closed last week by the District of Oak Bay for repairs but is set to reopen as early as this weekend. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Oak Bay crews working fast on Cattle Point boat ramp repairs