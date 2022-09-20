Biden Says ‘Pandemic Is Over,’ but Fauci Says ‘We Are Not Where We Need To Be’

On Sept. 18, a ‘60 Minutes’ interview aired in which the president said America appears to be in “good shape” when it comes to COVID. “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over,” President Joe Biden. If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.” He said.

One day after that interview aired, Dr. Anthony Fauci chimed in.

“How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” Dr. Anthony Fauci. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of this — is the lack of a uniform acceptance of the interventions that are available to us in this country. Where even now, more than two years, close to three years, into the outbreak, we have only 67 percent of our population vaccinated and only one-half of those have received a single boost,” Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci went on to say that the U.S. is still documenting over 400 COVID-related deaths each day. “But we are not where we need to be if we’re going to be able to, quote, ‘live with the virus,’ because we know we’re not going to eradicate it.” “We only did that with one virus, which is smallpox, and that was very different because smallpox doesn’t change from year to year, or decade to decade, or even from century to century”

