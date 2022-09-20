Prostate Cancer Foundation BC marked Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September with the release of a unique pair of briefs, with rear-end access for easy doctor check-ups. (Image courtesy of Prostate Cancer Foundation BC)

Prostate Cancer Foundation BC marked Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this September with the release of a unique pair of briefs, with rear-end access for easy doctor check-ups. (Image courtesy of Prostate Cancer Foundation BC)

‘Cheeky’ campaign launch aims to get B.C. men thinking about prostate cancer

Prostate Cancer Foundation BC handing out underwear with rear end access to promote exams

B.C.’s Prostate Cancer Foundation has released a unique underwear design with both front and rear access in hopes of inspiring more men to get potentially life-saving exams.

The non-profit group revealed its “Checkup Briefs” on Tuesday (Sept. 20), in a move to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and get prostate exam-hesitant men thinking more about their health. The underwear are like any other pair of briefs, except for the addition of a back-end closure to give doctors simple access to patients during check-ups.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of the disease among Canadian men. BC Cancer says one in nine men in the province are expected to be diagnosed with it. In 2021, that number amounted to more than 3,600. An estimated 500 of B.C. men diagnosed with prostate cancer die from it each year.

Despite this, one third of men say they won’t get an exam, according to Prostate Cancer Foundation BC.

“Our goal with Checkup Briefs is to amplify awareness around the importance of having prostate exams through a more humorous approach. We hope that this more tongue-in-cheek direction can allow men to feel more comfortable about learning and talking about prostate exams,” executive director Leah Lariviere said in a news release.

To get a pair of the briefs, men need to book a prostate exam appointment and let the cancer foundation know by leaving a comment on their Instagram launch post.

More information on prostate cancer can be found at prostatecancerbc.ca.

READ ALSO: Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd

Just Posted

The woman was struck while crossing the intersection of Quadra Street and Lily Avenue. (Google Maps)
Woman pushing stroller hospitalized after being struck in Saanich intersection

VicPD officers responded to a call of a woman yelling near Park Boulevard and Heywood Avenue on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
IIO seeks witnesses, footage after police encounter leaves Victoria woman injured

An American bullfrog in Thetis Lake park on Sept. 18. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Voracious feeders and breeders: Bullfrogs flourishing with Greater Victoria’s weather

Trees line a Cook Street sidewalk down by the Victoria waterfront. A new study looks into the equitable distribution of greenspace in Canadian cities. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Study looks into equitable greenspace distribution in Victoria and Canadian cities