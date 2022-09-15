(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May says she never threatened to quit the Green Party and an email suggesting as much was a ‘mischaracterization’ by a well-meaning staffer that has since been corrected.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Saanich Green MP Elizabeth May says she never threatened to quit party

The University of Victoria’s Nora Struchtrup was named the Canada West field hockey play of the week after the season’s opening weekend. (Courtesy of UVic)
Vikes field hockey player takes Canada West player of the week

Delegates at the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities in Whistler considered several resolutions on housing Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of Union of British Columbia Municipalities)
UBCM rejects Victoria resolution to explore vacancy control

The Community Association of Oak Bay, which fundraised and commissioned the Sno’uyutth welcome pole outside Oak Bay High, is among the partners of ReconciliACTION Oak Bay. The cooperative hosts a reconciliation-focused all-candidates meeting Sept. 18. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay groups host election all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation