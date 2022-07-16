A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Cargo ship delivers boatload of boats to Nanaimo

Kyle Michell is among the latest beer farmers, testing grains and variants with success enough to provide quality, consistent malted product to several breweries on the south Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Beer Farmers: Peninsula operation brews up mega malting machine in Central Saanich

A cyclist on the E&N Rail Trail glances over at graffiti painted on the back of commercial buildings in Esquimalt on July 13, 2022. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Esquimalt tags old program despite questions if it will actually stem graffiti

The Arts and Culture Colwood Society is hosting a summer art show on July 23 at Meadow Park in Colwood. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Summer art show coming to Colwood

Saanich police are on the scene of a crash at McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street. Drivers are advising to use caution travelling through the area. (Black Press Media file photo)
Collision at McKenzie and Quadra impacting traffic in Saanich