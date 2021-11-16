VIDEO: Goldstream salmon swim beside picnic tables amid surging stormwaters

In the middle of their spawning season, salmon at Goldstream Provincial Park were swept up in floodwaters caused by ongoing stormy weather across the region.

At around 9 a.m. on Nov. 15, RLC Parks Services announced the site would be closed until further notice because flooding had covered the day-use area in churning waters.

“There are salmon swimming through the picnic tables … Goldstream day-use is flooded and gates will remain closed,” reads a notice posted to Facebook, with a video attached showing a fearless fish fighting against the overflowing stream.

Goldstream Provincial Park is one of Vancouver Island’s most well-known spots to watch spawning salmon this time of year, but it remains to be seen how severely ongoing floods will impact the fish species’ reproduction efforts this year.

BC FloodGoldstream Provincial ParkSalmonStorm