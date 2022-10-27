Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a meeting with President Joe Biden during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

VIDEO: Trudeau, public safety minister condemn those who travel to join terrorist groups

4 Canadians returned to the country from a Syrian detention camp Oct. 26

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino are condemning travel for the purposes of terrorism, following the return of four Canadians from a Syrian detention camp on Wednesday (Oct. 26).

Global Affairs Canada has identified the four as Quebec’s Oumaima Chouay and her two children, as well as British Columbia resident Kimberly Polman.

Trudeau says it is a crime in Canada to travel for the purposes of terrorism.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Sick B.C. woman returning after 6 years in Syria faces peace bond

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaTerrorism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Haunted Island medical clinic offering terrifying treatment until Halloween

Just Posted

Victoria police are warning about a seller who used an online ad for a PlayStation to set a meetup with a victim before allegedly pointing a gun at the buyer and taking their money. (Black Press Media file photo)
Online PlayStation ad used to lure buyer before gunpoint robbery in Victoria

Bill Elliott and Kim Panter, here seen in the Harry Potter-themed room of Panter’s haunted house on Mills Road in Sidney, consider their creation a labour of love and a contribution to the community. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Frightful but fun house of horrors opens its doors in Sidney

Langford is hosting its first-ever Fall Food Truck Festival this weekend at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Food trucks take over Langford this weekend

Tyler Weeres spends downtime crafting new programs to help make his life easier. Work such as a regional transit map of where to buy a bus ticket and emailed garbage pickup reminders for his Oak Bay community are catching some attention. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
With a nudge from Google, Greater Victoria map attracts 250-300 hits a month

Pop-up banner image