In the image from video provided by Notre Dame Law School, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Altio speaks at the Notre Dame Law School’s Religious Liberty Summit in Rome, on July 21, 2022. Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.(Notre Dame Law School via AP)

VIDEO: U.S. Justice mocks Trudeau, other foreign leaders critical of Roe v. Wade overturning

Justice Samuel Altio made remarks at religious liberty conference in Rome

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the U.S. Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling.

He made the comments while speaking at a religious liberty conference in Rome last week.

-The Associated Press

