Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor
Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years
Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.
-The Canadian Press
Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver