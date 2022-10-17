Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

Former Sidney firefighter Ted Clarke celebrates his 100th birthday with a fire brigade parade and photo with Mayor Cliff McNeill-Smith (left) and Deputy Fire Chief Mike Harman (right). (Town of Sidney/Facebook)
Sidney fire brigade parade marks 100th birthday of former firefighter

Student Vote elections are run through CIVIX and take place in participating schools. Students are taught the process of how to vote, including looking at each candidate’s viewpoints before hitting the polls. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student vote sees very different outcome in Langford

The Victoria Royals scored five unanswered for a 5-3 comeback win against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Oct. 15. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals score five unanswered goals to take down Brandon Wheat Kings

Police are seeking masked suspects in the Sept. 16 Saanich theft from two stores in the 300-block of Marigold Road. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
Masked bandits not a Halloween prank, warns Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers