A Cirque du Soleil performer on BC Place Stadium roof, in promo video shot by the circus company. (Photo: YouTube.com)

A Cirque du Soleil performer on BC Place Stadium roof, in promo video shot by the circus company. (Photo: YouTube.com)

CIRCUS SHOW

VIDEO: Watch Cirque du Soleil acrobats tumble and leap on BC Place Stadium roof

The circus company’s new-look ‘Alegria’ show is in Vancouver until June 5

Circus performers with Cirque du Soleil took to the roof of BC Place Stadium for a “once-in-a-lifetime” show.

Acrobats with “Alegría” travelled to the stadium across the street from the touring show’s current home, at Concord Pacific Place.

With a 360-degree view of snow-capped mountains, False Creek and downtown Vancouver, a drone operator and camera crew captured acrobats being tossed into the air, tumbling across the roof and bending their bodies into intricate positions.

“An exclusive performance was filmed to celebrate the return of arts, entertainment and live events,” a media advisory says.

A 50-second clip of the publicity stunt was posted to YouTube.com last Friday (April 22).

• RELATED: ‘Joy’ for Cirque du Soleil in Vancouver as company stages first show in Canada post-COVID.

Until June 5 Cirque du Soleil is in Vancouver with its new-look “Alegria,” the circus company’s first show in Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2,600-seat “Big Top” is set up at Concord Pacific Place as an “in the round” stage for 53 performers, including acrobats, clowns, musicians and singers from 19 countries.

For show details, visit cirquedusoleil.com/alegria.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity

Just Posted

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was rated among the best brunch spots in Greater Victoria and even Canada, based on reviews submitted to reservation service OpenTable. (Photo courtesy of OpenTable)
Greater Victoria brunch spots voted among Canada’s best

A special Sidney council meeting scheduled to deal with the official community plan won’t take place as originally scheduled on April 28. Unfinished work by the municipality’s OCP advisory committee has pushed the council meeting to May 5. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Special council meeting for OCP pushed into May by Sidney

Work on installing a new roof is slated to start in May at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Council approved an increased budget for the project to match the nearly $1.8 million bid from Universal Sheet Metal Ltd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Budget boost needed for new roof at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Wanted man Alemayehu Townsend could be in the Lower Mainland, VicPD detectives say. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police expand net looking for wanted man