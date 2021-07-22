POLL: Are you planning to travel internationally this year?

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, more and more Canadians are becoming infected by the travel bug.

Earlier this week Canadian officials announced they will be lowering the barriers put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Canada’s 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived for fully vaccinated U.S. travellers by the middle of August, with other international travellers welcomed Sept. 7.

All travellers will still be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result and proof of vaccination prior to arrival by way of the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal, but post-travel test results will no longer be necessary.

But Canadians can’t pack up the car just yet.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is extending its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Canada and Mexico for another 30 days.

Border experts say the Biden administration is likely not ready to open the U.S.-Mexico border, given the existing refugee crisis there, and wants both frontiers opened at the same time.

While the land border crossings will remain closed, flights to the U.S. from Canada have continued throughout the pandemic. Air Canada is now adding dozens of routes to the United States as part of its summer schedule.

The airline says the 55 routes to 34 destinations will add up to 220 daily Air Canada flights between the two countries.

European Union governments agreed last month to add Canada and 10 other countries to their list of states from which they will allow non-essential travel.

