POLL: Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week?

Residents across Greater Victoria are on a roll this week as the 27th annual Go By Bike Week is in full swing.

Go By Bike Week happens May 31 to June 6 across B.C. While the usual celebration stations in Greater Victoria won’t be set up with public health restrictions still in effect, prizes still abound.

Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper said that while teams were previously limited to workplace commuters, it’s opened up well beyond those heading to work.

“Now with a lot of people working from home and this huge bicycle boom we’ve seen during the pandemic, we’ve opened it up to family teams, to people riding for recreation, people riding to support their mental and physical health while working from home,” said James Coates, program coordinator. “Whatever type of biking you’re doing we want you to register if you’re going by bike.”

There are about $15,000 worth of giveaways and every ride logged at gobybikebc.ca serves as an entry. The provincial grand prizes include a cycling tour in Croatia. Greater Victoria residents can also win bikes, including the grand prize, a $4,000 Norco e-bike.

Go By Bike Week also hosts a series of tips and tricks with cycling experts live online at facebook.com/CapitalBikeCa from June 1 to 3.

Are you taking part in this week’s Go By Bike Week? Take our poll and let us know how you roll.

