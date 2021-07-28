POLL: Do you have an air conditioner in your home?

An air conditioner will make things more comfortable during this week’s high temperatures around Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Some like it hot. And those that do will be right in their element around Greater Victoria this week.

Environment Canada predicts highs in Victoria of 27 C on Thursday, 29 C on Friday and 28 C on Saturday before returning to a more seasonable 24 C on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for East Vancouver Island, including from Courtenay to Campbell River, Duncan to Nanaimo and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

“A building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures for the remainder of this week,” says a statement from Environment Canada. “Daytime highs near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens are forecast today through Sunday morning with slightly cooler daytime temperatures expected near the water.”

The rising temperatures come on the heels of a record-scorching stretch that saw the mercury reach 38 C in Victoria June 27 and in the midst of a dry spell that has lasted since mid-June.

The monitoring station at the Victoria International Airport hasn’t measured a millimetre of precipitation since June 15. That puts it just 11 days short of the all-time dry spell of 54 days, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

July is historically the driest month in Greater Victoria, but long-term measurements say it averages 17.9 mm of precipitation. July has also been much dryer in the last decade compared to long-term trends. It’s only surpassed the historical average of 17.9 mm once in last five years and three times in the past decade.

The high temperatures can pose a health risk for young children, pregnant people, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outside.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building.”

