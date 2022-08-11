A help wanted sign hangs in a shop window. (David Zalubowski/AP)

POLL: Has the labour shortage had an effect on you?

Longer waits for goods and services, reduced business hours, longer lines at the drive-thru, missed ferry sailings and increasing workloads at the office and on the job site. The effects of the labour shortage seem to have crept into every corner of our everyday lives.

The July Labour Force Survey showed the province added 14,900 jobs last month while the unemployment rate remained at 4.7 per cent (4.3 per cent for Greater Victoria). While those numbers are great news for job seekers, they have made for trying times for employers.

The tight labour conditions have led to reduced hours at restaurants and other businesses across the Capital Region and have been blamed for everything from delayed school openings to missed recycling pickups.

Has the ongoing labour shortage had an effect on you? Take our poll and let us know.

