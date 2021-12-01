POLL: Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits?

There was a rush on gas stations across Greater Victoria last month, with many running out of gas. There is now a limit of 30 litres on gas purchases until Dec. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Islanders hoping to hit the road to help beat the December blues have another hill to conquer.

Limits on gasoline purchases have made filling the tank a two-step process (at least) for drivers of most vehicles. The province has extended its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14, limiting motorists to purchases of 30 litres or less.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said the measures have allowed the province to maintain a steady supply of fuel to the region.

The temporary loss of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has been down since Nov. 14, has cut 85 per cent of the normal fuel supply to B.C.’s sole refinery in Burnaby.

“The sourcing from the United States has been very effective as well as CP Rail bringing in fuel from Alberta,” Ralston said, adding that the pipeline was expected to be back online “soon,” but that when it does return it will be operating at reduced pressure.

The limits on gasoline come as Canadians are witnessing the fastest drop in nearly 13 years as fears about a virulent new COVID-19 variant are expected to provide a break of 11 cents per litre at the pumps.

Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits? Take our poll and let us know.

Have the restrictions on gasoline purchases caused you to change your driving habits?

