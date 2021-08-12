POLL: Should proof of vaccination be required to attend certain events?

Vaccination passports are becoming the new standard to travel internationally, but proof of vaccination might soon be needed for a night out just around the corner.

The federal government announced Wednesday it is collaborating with the provinces on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel. The document will function as proof of vaccination for international travel, even though Ottawa is urging Canadians to avoid leaving the country for non-essential reasons.

ALSO READ: Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

Vaccine passports will be able to be used as proof of COVID-19 immunization for foreign border officials and allow Canadians to certify their vaccination status when they return to the country.

Travellers will be able to submit proof of vaccination in the ArriveCAN app or on the ArriveCAN website. Paper copies will be available for those that require them.

But more and more private companies are looking at requirements for proof of vaccination as a means to keep their customers and employees safe.

You better be prepared to roll up your sleeve if you want to attend a live concert at Victoria’s Phillips Brewery next month.

ALSO READ: Phillips Brewery hosting live concert doubleheader next month

Proof of vaccination will be required for those attending a weekend concert Sept. 10 and 11 featuring The Beaches and U.S. Girls on Friday, followed by Black Mountain, Metz and TEKE::TEKE on Saturday.

“We are grateful and excited to be able to welcome you back to our Backyard again for live music and good times,” Phillips said on its event webpage. “This year’s Double Header is going to be packed full of amazing memories and fun, but also with our community’s safety at top of mind.”

Should proof of vaccination be required to attend certain events? Take our poll and let us know.

Should proof of vaccination be required to attend certain events?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.