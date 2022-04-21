POLL: Should there be more areas for off-leash dogs in Greater Victoria?

With the dog days of summer just around the corner, dog lovers across the Capital Region are on the hunt for new spots where their furry friends can run free.

Renewed enforcement of the guidelines for the Victoria Harbour Migratory Bird Sanctuary has put a number of popular spots off limits, with off-leash dogs no longer permitted to frolic in the waves along Cadboro Bay, Willows Beach and Gonzales Beach.

The City of Victoria is also taking a look at off-leash regulations for perhaps the Doggy Disneyland of the south Island, the bluffs running along Dallas Road. While pooches are allowed to run free along the section from Douglas Street to Clover Point, dogs are required to be on leash while walking on the paved path or anywhere south of it (which presumably includes the beach below the bluffs, a popular spot for a canine cool down). The city has committed $100,000 toward changes to reduce conflict between dog walkers and others who frequent the area.

The City of Victoria is looking into establishing an off-leash dog area at Royal Athletic Park at certain times away from the baseball diamond.

ALSO READ: Changes to Victoria’s Dallas Road off-leash area aim to make bluff-side path safer

ALSO READ: Study into off-leash pilot at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park approved

At the other end of the Pat Bay Highway, Sidney council recently muzzled plans for an off-leash area at Resthaven Park, with councillors pointing to the nearby bird sanctuary and the availability of other off-leash areas nearby.

Some other favourite spots for off-leash dog areas include Cy Hampson Park in North Saanich, Elk/Beaver Lake Park in Saanich, Thetis Lake and Portage Park in View Royal and Macaulay Point Park in Esquimalt.

Should there be more areas for off-leash dogs in Greater Victoria? Take our poll and let us know.

Should there be more areas for off-leash dogs in Greater Victoria?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.