POLL: Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chips have been a part of the mix during long weekends at Esquimalt Lagoon in past, and will be again over the Victoria Day weekend. (Photo by Shane Deringer)

The prevalence of food trucks in Greater Victoria has sent takeout cuisine and picnics to a new level, for people keen on trying new things.

Over the Victoria Day long weekend, these rolling kitchens will be out in full force around the region, featuring everything from Mexican and vegan dishes to the more traditional burgers, fish and chips and pastas.

While food trucks have been a regular fixture around Victoria’s Inner Harbour over the years in spring and summer, several other municipalities have approved the presence of these rolling restaurants in either permanent form or as pilot projects at specific parks.

ALSO READ: Food trucks get green light to roll into 3 Saanich parks this summer

Frequently using the provincial health guidelines utilized by public markets, municipalities are working with vendors to ensure customers have a safe space to line up, order their food and enjoy it with family and/or friends.

It’s a way to help promote local businesses and provide another option for people who may have felt cooped up through the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Sooke approves food truck pilot program for local parks

As the City of Colwood wrote on its website when it last hosted food trucks on Ocean Boulevard at Esquimalt Lagoon – and will again this weekend – “As we all work to stay safe by following the latest health orders, the City of Colwood is striving to support the mental health of our community by encouraging residents to head out and enjoy our spectacular natural surroundings … So grab a bite, pick a secluded spot on the beach and pull up a log or lay out a blanket to enjoy the fresh ocean air well distanced from others.”

ALSO READ: Colwood hosts food trucks at Lagoon Beach over long weekend



Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

web poll