Saanich bottle-sorting business robbed by masked men

Police officers, helped by the Integrated Canine Service, were unable to locate two suspects, pictured here, who robbed the Bottle Depot on Quadra Street on Wednesday (Aug. 3). (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Investigators requesting video footage from nearby businesses, passing motorists

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

Vancouver Island RCMP confirm shooting in Comox

  • 2h ago
A nurse looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. A B.C. nurse was handed a two-week suspension Aug. 3 for neglecting a resident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. nurse suspended for ignoring call bell of resident who subsequently died
Inconsistent regulation hampering cannabis industry growth: report

Inconsistent regulation hampering cannabis industry growth: report
Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (Black Press file photo)

Evidence for charges after man injured by police dog in Ladysmith traffic stop: IIO
A B.C. teacher has been banned for 15 years for engaging in inappropriate relationships with former students. (Pixabay)

15-year ban for B.C. teacher who travelled overnight, shared room with recent graduates
One of the spectacular sculptures in this year's Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition, a focal point of the Parksville Beach Festival. See the sculptures at Parksville Community Park through Aug. 21. Photos courtesy Parksville Beach Festival

Your go-to guide: 8 ways to enjoy Parksville Beach Festival this August!
    Thrifty Foods Cloverdale Store Manager Kuris Francis presents $1000 in Smile Cards to members of BGC South Vancouver Island. From left: Joanne, Kurtis, Kyla and Meg.

    Nourishing community: Local grocer gives back with $1000 donation
      Video
      An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) office, Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officer and employees from Lady Dive Tour look at the aftermath of a single-vehicle accident involving an amphibious Lady Dive Tour vehicle which crashed into the 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

      VIDEO: Tour bus crashes into gates of 24 Sussex, PM’s vacant official residence

      Kim Phuc Phan Thi poses with Ukrainians leaving Warsaw, Poland, for Canada in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - KIM Foundation International

      VIDEO: Ontario woman who was known as ‘napalm girl’ helping Ukrainians settle in Canada

      The dual sunroofs were completely destroyed in the hailstorm. Photo supplied

      VIDEO: B.C. mayor, family shaken after hail the size of grapefruits falls in Alberta

      People purchase ice cream from one of Meedo Falou’s Rainbow Ice Cream trucks, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, August 1, 2022. Much of Canada has been sweltering, but that’s cold comfort for ice cream truck vendors like Falou, who says inflation and high fuel costs are melting away his profits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

      VIDEO: B.C. ice cream truck operator says inflation is chilling business, despite summer swelter

      More Videos 

      News
      An example of anti-racism posters. (BC Resilience Network graphic)

      B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants

      Online applications for the program will be accepted until Aug. 11, 2022

      Anyone with information about unsolved crimes in Nanaimo is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. (News Bulletin file photo)

      Thieves steal car keys, purse, wine, jewelry, baby teeth from Nanaimo home

      Incident happened last month on Sunset Road

      More in News 

      Most Read

       

      Sports
      FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner’s cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday. That’s nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

      Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

      Griner convicted of possessing and smuggling cannabis oil into the country

      Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, and others observe a moment of silence for Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Washington. The Hall of Fame broadcaster, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

      Los Angeles mourning death of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully

      Play-by-plan icon’s career spanned 67 years

      More in Sports 

       

      LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

      What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

      Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
      Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

      Looking for a Local Event?
      Want to Volunteer Locally?


      A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



      Read more stories here

      Trending Now
      An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

      One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

      Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high

      Victor Kraatz. (photo submitted)

      PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

      TODAY IN B.C.: Skater spent 3 years in Finland teaching hockey players about power and efficiency

      More in Trending Now 

      Community
      David Mackenzie-Kong is working to raise funds for the BC Cancer Foundation and awareness of the importance of blood donation in the wake of his mother-in-law’s sudden death from a blood cancer. (Courtesy of David Mackenzie-Kong)

      Oak Bay runner raising funds, awareness in memory of mother-in-law

      September’s Finlayson Arm endurance race has dual meaning for David Mackenzie-Kong

      Barbara Holst, right, calls the herb garden fronting Jude Somers’ Oak Bay home a magical place. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

      These herbs are grown for snipping, and Oak Bay guests sure do

      Garden invites tasting, smelling and even conversation

      More in Community 
      Obituaries

      Pamela Harte

      May 31st, 2022

      Angeline (Angie) Marie Dixon

      May 23rd, 2022

      Carl Hjeronymus Petersen

      Apr 25th, 2022

      Eileen Mary Anne Kirkoff

      Mar 10th, 2022

      Peter E. Ewert

      Jan 9th, 2022

      Diane Catherine Barry

      Dec 7th, 2021

      See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

      Entertainment
      Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

      Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

      Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

      Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

      Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

      Jury in Texas could hit far-right pundit with $150M or more in damages

      More in Entertainment 

      Opinion

      LETTER SIG

      LETTER: Pedestrians need more protection

      • updated 3h ago
      LETTER SIG

      Premier Horgan blows gas

      • updated 3h ago

      eEdition

      Saanich News, Aug 3

      Recent Issues

       

      More in Opinion 

      Life
      Wolf & Porter. Lia Crowe photography

      Bringing luxury to the table

      Wolf & Porter create magnificent bespoke pieces

        Western style fashion photographed by Darren Hull

        Wild Flower

        Fashions with a western flair

          More in Life 

          Impress
          Young golfers learn proper swing techniques at Cedar Hill Golf Course.

          Cedar Hill Golf Course tees up programs for young golfers

          Community course sparks a love of the game that’s ideal for all ages

            The Greater Victoria Green Team, featured in <em>Pulse</em>, helps foster connections between people and nature. Derek Ford photo.

            The Pulse of Victoria: Magazine, blog explore agents for change in the Capital Region

            If you’ve ever wondered what comes after the Victoria Foundation’s annual Vital…

              More in Impress 

              national-marketplace
              m

              Chilwell AC Reviews – Scam or Is This Portable AC Worth Your Money?

              The hot weather is here, and there’s no denying it. Summers have…

                1

                Chilwell AC Reviews – Is This Portable AC Worth Your Money or Scam?

                The hot weather is here, and there’s no denying it. Summers have…

                  More in national-marketplace 