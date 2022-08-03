The 2022 edition of the Torque Masters Sidney Summer Car Show brings classic restored vehicles and newer models to Beacon Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Torque Masters car club)

The 2022 edition of the Torque Masters Sidney Summer Car Show brings classic restored vehicles and newer models to Beacon Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Torque Masters car club)

Car show set to sizzle on the streets of downtown Sidney

Torque Masters summer car show takes over Beacon Avenue on Aug. 7

From classic restored vehicles to immaculate newer models, the Torque Masters Sidney Summer Car Show has a little of everything.

The annual show and shine takes over Beacon Avenue in Sidney between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with an estimated 400 vehicles expected to be on display.

Registration for participants is still open at torquemasters.ca, where visitors will also find information on special projects and charitable initiatives in which the club is involved.

While the event costs $20 for vehicle owners ($25 on show day if room is left) to be part of the streetside collection, the event is always free for spectators.

