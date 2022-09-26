A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic airports resume operations after hurricane Fiona triggers cancellations

Flights to and from Charlottetown and Deer Lake resumed today, Sydney to resume tomorrow

Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says flights to and from Charlottetown Airport in P.E.I. and Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland resumed today.

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s website says the Nova Scotia aviation hub is scheduled to resume commercial flights Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Leah Batstone says the proactive cancellation of many flights resulted in a large decrease in activity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but the airport resumed normal operations on Sunday.

Flight tracker FlightAware found only four flights into Halifax Stanfield were cancelled today, along with three into Charlottetown Airport and one into Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Batstone encourages travellers to confirm the status of their flight before heading for the airport and recommends they leave extra time to park, check in, and go through security screening before boarding.

RELATED: VIDEO: Fiona leaves a trail of economic devastation in its wake

Air TravelhurricaneWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada Jetlines, latest airline to enter the crowded field, lands first flight

Just Posted

Secondary suites in Oak Bay require an off-street parking spot unless the owner provides a Level 1 charging station for an electric vehicle, bike or scooter. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay sticks to parking compromise as secondary suites get approval

An aerial view of BC Transit’s new handyDART site at the corner of Burnside Road West and Watkiss Way. (Courtesy of BC Transit)
New handyDART centre in View Royal ‘salmon safe’

Mayor Maja Tait is seeking a third term as the mayor of Sooke. In addition to her mayoralty duties over the last eight years, she’s also served on the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. (File - UBCM)
Maja Tait hopes for third term as Sooke’s mayor

Sooke Rotary Club president John Topolniski with a handful of sock monkies created by William Head Institution inmates. (Contributed photo)
Collaboration provides comfort for families at Ukrainian Safe Haven

Pop-up banner image