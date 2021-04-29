B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

The B.C. government is offering to remove the speculation and vacancy tax being assessed on the empty space above urban properties that is being passed on to commercial tenants in the actual buildings on the property.

The NDP government has been criticized for assessing the speculation tax on unbuilt structures based on the zoning of the property allowing higher buildings, which some landlords are passing on to commercial tenants. Finance Minister Selina Robinson announced Thursday that the province will waive one year of what has become known as the “air tax” for a small number of property owners that meet a list of conditions and apply for remission.

“We don’t believe that tenants should have these costs passed on to them by landlords,” Robinson said April 29. “We will temporarily remove the speculation and vacancy tax liability for 2020 for property owners that meet certain conditions. Both property owners and tenants can now apply for the remission to ensure the people we are trying to help, the tenants, don’t have to wait for the owner to apply.”

Robinson told reporters at the B.C. legislature her ministry is working on a permanent fix to stop property owners from rezoning the space above their commercial properties to residential, which lowers the property tax, but not building the units allowed by the zoning.

The speculation and vacancy tax has been added to property tax in these situations, sparking protests from tenants who say the tax is being passed on to their lease payments. Robinson says there are fewer than 100 landlords who are passing on the costs.

Tenants or landlords seeking an exemption for the 2020 tax are told to contact the finance ministry at 1-833-554-2323 to apply. It is for leases entered into before April 29, 2021, for a property that contains vacant residential space along with a class five or six commercial tenant.

RELATED: NDP defends ‘air tax’ on unbuilt properties, slow business aid

RELATED: Speculation tax doesn’t cool B.C.’s hot housing market

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsspeculation tax

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Netflix chooses Toronto for new Canadian corporate headquarters
Next story
Victoria worker honoured for committment to COVID safety

Just Posted

This sign parked on a North Saanich property is visible from Highway 17 and its nature suggests dissatisfaction with the public health measures responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
North Saanich sign warns travellers of police state

Sign suggests dissatisfaction with COVID-19 public health measures

Knappett Projects field staff. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Construction Association)
Victoria worker honoured for committment to COVID safety

Safety manager Cori Coutts has helped to keep Knappett Projects jobsites COVID-free

(Metro Creative photo)
Masks now mandatory at University of Victoria in indoor common areas

Updated provincial health order requires post-secondary students, staff to mask-up

KH Silver Nails was closed April 29 after an early morning fire tore through the back half of the business. (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Fort Street nail salon severely damaged by overnight fire

Banging and screaming heard shortly before 2 a.m.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation president Karen Morgan and Troy Courville, clinical coordinator of surgical services and endoscopy, celebrate the opening of the day surgery unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)
New day surgery unit opens at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Community donations funded the entire $3.5 million cost of the project

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

People line up and check in for an international flight at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
POLL: Do you think the government should issue vaccination passports?

As more and more Canadians receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 27

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fanny Bay residents conducted a neighbourhood meeting last summer to discuss problem properties owned by Amandio Santos. Photo supplied
Alleged Island ‘slumlord’ accused of multiple property violations taken to court

“You can’t virtue signal saving the homeless when you’re a slumlord”: prosecutor

Emergency services attend the scene of a collision just north of Hixon Thursday morning, April 29, which has closed Highway 97. (Mary Sword photo)
2 dead after head-on crash near Prince George; speed a factor, RCMP say

Prince George RCMP say speed may be a factor

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 18-24. (BCCDC image)
COVID-19 cases down across Vancouver Island except for Nanaimo

B.C. Centre for Disease control releases data by local health area

Composer Jordan Nobles in a photo posted to his website (jordannobles.com).
‘Apollo Initiative’ unites 350 young B.C. musicians in streamed concert for mental health

It’s free to watch May 7, with donations encouraged to Canadian Mental Health Association

A family crosses the highway at Cathedral Grove. (BLACK PRESS file photo)
Cathedral Grove parking, paving at bottom of the ‘Hump’ coming soon for Highway 4

Province pauses plans to blast Angel Rock near Cameron Lake

A woman, left, prepares to inject herself with an unknown substance as a man sits in a wheelchair outside Insite, the supervised consumption site, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. street drugs poisoned with benzos could lead to ‘catastrophic’ overdoses: advocate

Public Safety Ministry says drugs containing benzodiazepines were detected in 51% of deaths in February

Most Read