Commercial vehicles travelling via the Queen of Alberni will be offered fare savings until Oct. 12, says BC Ferries. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries floats 33% savings to entice off-peak commercial traffic

Commercial saver fare available until Oct. 12 for select Island-Tsawwassen ferry sailings

BC Ferries is testing the waters on fare reductions for customers sailing from Vancouver Island to Tsawwassen and back.

According to a press release, BC Ferries is examining a new commercial saver fare for select sailings to and from Swartz Bay in Victoria, and Duke Point in Nanaimo, to Tsawwassen terminal until Oct. 12. It will net 33 per cent savings, the press release said.

The fare saver is intended for customers who plan on travelling on non peak time sailings, BC Ferries said, who can reserve in advance. Availability is limited and the feature won’t be available for customers who pay at the drive-up ticket booth, the press release said.

“BC Ferries charges commercial vehicles per foot of length of the unit, said the press release. “The rate for these special fares will be $4.71 per foot. The current rate per foot on the major routes is $7.03 per foot. A commercial vehicle is defined as a vehicle over 5,500 kg registered gross vehicle weight, excluding buses and vehicles over nine feet wide.”

With the commercial fare saver, BC Ferries intends to have customers utilize ferries sailing at “off-peak” hours, easing congestion at “more popular sailing times,” and if deemed successful, more discounts could be offered in the future.

