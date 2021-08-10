Dairy Queen Canada, with multiple stores in Greater Victoria, announced recently it has rescheduled its annual Miracle Treat Day normally seen this month to Oct. 28. A portion of the proceeds from all Blizzards sold on that day in the region will go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Google Street View)

Dairy Queen Canada, with multiple stores in Greater Victoria, announced recently it has rescheduled its annual Miracle Treat Day normally seen this month to Oct. 28. A portion of the proceeds from all Blizzards sold on that day in the region will go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. (Google Street View)

Blizzards forecast for Victoria in October – each raising funds for children’s hospital care

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day reset for Oct. 28 in region and across Canada

The fair-weathered West Coast can expect to see a massive uptick in Blizzards on Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day, Oct. 28.

For a 19th year, a portion of proceeds from each Blizzard treat bought on that day will go towards one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals in Canada.

What’s raised local stays local, so every dollar donated will go directly to the hospital serving that community. In Greater Victoria, monies raised would support BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

READ ALSO: Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

READ ALSO: Arrest made after suspect robs B.C. Dairy Queen with hammer

Instead of the typical second week of August, the Blizzard forecast was postponed to October to keep patrons safe during the uncertainty of the pandemic, Dairy Queen Canada stated in a release. Regardless, franchises across the country shovel in proceeds for local children’s hospital care through various in-store initiatives all year round it added.

DQ has been a partner to the Children’s Miracle Network since 1984 and has raised $44 million for children’s health care in Canada alone to date.

Charity and DonationsfundraiserHospitals

