Cascadia Liquor expands into Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Village

Latest location is prominent Vancouver Island liquor retailer’s sixth in Greater Victoria

It’s been a smooth transition so far for a Saanich liquor retailer that has undergone a change in ownership.

Cascadia Liquor announced on Tuesday (April 11) its acquisition of Caddy Bay Liquor, which has been locally owned and operated in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay Village since 2015.

The Cadboro Bay location will be the sixth in Greater Victoria and ninth on Vancouver Island for the Truffles Group-owned retailer, which opened its first store at Hatley Park Centre in Colwood in 2007.

“We are very excited to be joining the vibrant retail district in Cadboro Bay Village,” Don Calveley, founder of the Truffles Group, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver the high level of service and the commitment to community that the previous owner provided to the Cadboro Bay community and their guests.”

The prominent liquor retailer said it will also be opening three new locations on the Island in the near future, although no further details have been announced.

