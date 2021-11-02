Craft Fair Roundup: Greater Victoria events highlight local artisans

Get a jump on holiday shopping while supporting small local businesses, non-profit groups

If you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, while also supporting a wide range of local businesses, craft fairs taking place across Greater Victoria are a great place to start.

While many are not operating again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a list of a few popular local events still hosting in-person shopping opportunities.

Nov. 5 to 7

37th Annual Strawberry Vale Craft Fair

Friday, Nov. 5, 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11 High St. (corner of High Street and Burnside Road West)

Choose from art, body care products, jewellery, knitting, canning, cards, pottery, children’s clothing, glasswork, wood, Christmas items, fabric art, food services, baking, sweet treats and much more in this juried show. Accessible with lots of parking.

$2 admission at door.

Victoria Quilters Guild Annual Christmas Sale

Friday, Nov. 5, 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2121 Cedar Hill X Rd. (New venue)

All COVID-19 protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination required for entry.

Admission is $5.

Christmas at the Lake

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospect Lake Hall, 5358 Sparton Rd.

Featuring a wide range of varied and reasonably priced crafts, art and gourmet food produced by artisans from all over the south Island, Christmas at the Lake is a fundraiser for the Prospect Lake Community Association for the maintenance of the heritage Prospect Lake Hall. Admission is $2 (free for 12 and under).

Pop up sale

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Broad View United, 3703 St. Aidans St. (near Richmond and Cedar Hill Cross roads)

Featuring new and gently used Christmas items including toys, books, decor, ornaments, lights, and more. Jewelry and knitting will also be for sale and their Thrift Store will be open as well.

Peninsula Country Market’s Winter Market

Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP Barn, Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

A special winter farmers’ market, located in the barn to keep you dry while you shop. Featuring local farmers, artisans, music, food and more.

Westshore Craft Crawl

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Westshore Craft Crawl features 60 local small businesses at more than 40 locations across the region. Red and white balloons will mark the way. A map of participating vendors can be found here.

Goldstream Farmers Market Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Langford

The Goldstream Farmers Market hosts vendors who sell fresh produce, prepared food, crafts, clothes and more.

Spectrum Band’s Third Annual Christmas Market

Sat., Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spectrum High School, 957 Burnside Rd. W.

Crafts, vendors, door prizes, raffle, bake sale and more. All proceeds go to the Spectrum Music Program. Admission is $2, free for children under the age of 12. Free parking.

Nov. 13 to 14

34th Calico Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spectrum Community School, 957 Burnside Rd. W.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccine is required for entry and masks are mandatory. More than 90 local artisans, hot food and drinks, and enter to win grand prizes. Weekend admission is $5, 12 years and under free.

Goldstream Farmers Market Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Langford

The Goldstream Farmers Market hosts vendors who sell fresh produce, prepared food, crafts, clothes and more.

Nov. 20 – 21

Peninsula Country Market’s Winter Market

Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP Barn, Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

A special winter farmers’ market, located in the barn to keep you dry while you shop. Featuring local farmers, artisans, music, food and more.

Goldstream Farmers Market Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Langford

The Goldstream Farmers Market hosts vendors who sell fresh produce, prepared food, crafts, clothes and more.

Holiday Gifts Galore

Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion 91, 761 Station Ave., Langford

Presented by the Juan de Fuca Arts and Crafts Guild and the Legion’s Langford location, this craft fair features a wide variety of locally handmade arts and crafts. Free admission and parking. Wheelchair accessible.

Nov. 27

Cook Street Village Winter Market

Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cook St Village

Crafts, Food, Silent Auction.

For more information, call 250-384-6542.

Goldstream Farmers Market Christmas Market

Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Langford

The Goldstream Farmers Market hosts vendors who sell fresh produce, prepared food, crafts, clothes and more.

Dec. 4

Christmas Craft and Bake Sale

Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central Saanich Lawn Bowling Clubhouse, Centennial Park, 1800 Hovey Rd.

Admission is free. COVID-19 protocols in place, including mask requirement and proof of vaccination.

Dec. 11

Peninsula Country Market’s Winter Market

Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP Barn, Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

A special winter farmers’ market, located in the barn to keep you dry while you shop. Featuring local farmers, artisans, music, food and more.

Please note, current provincial health restrictions mandate organized indoor events require proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entry for events operating at full capacity. For more information, contact the event organizer or go to bccdc.ca.

