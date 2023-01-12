Former luxury ferry, the V2V Empress catamaran gets a lift out of Victoria

The V2V Empress is loaded onto the BBC Mont Blanc Jan. 10. (Greater Victoria Harbour Authority/Twitter)

A former ferry languishing in Victoria set sail for other parts of the world Wednesday.

The high-speed luxury passenger ferry service, owned by Riverside Marine Group of Australia, launched V2V Vacations with a Victoria-Vancouver route in May 2017.

The catamaran V2V Empress carried more than 250 passengers and was scheduled to ply the waters between Vancouver Island and the mainland twice daily.

The venture was scuttled in January 2020.

“The financial prospects remain unsatisfactory to sustain the business, and our continued operation in 2020 is simply not economically viable,” general manager Julian Wright said in a statement at the time.

The vessel went up for sale as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Wednesday (Jan. 10) the V2V Empress got a lift aboard the BBC Mont Blanc.

