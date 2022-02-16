Harbour Air announces new Tofino-Victoria flights

Harbour Air is preparing for takeoff on flights between Tofino and Victoria this summer.

The new route launches on June 2 and the airline’s seasonal Vancouver to Tofino routes are set to return in March.

Well, you guessed it folks. Tofino returns with a new route! Flights between Victoria & Tofino start June 2! Plus, the return of a classic. Our seasonal route between downtown Vancouver & Tofino resumes March 18! Click for schedules & details: https://t.co/S13mGcUjKS #Tofino pic.twitter.com/ooNv0CaVjM — Harbour Air Seaplanes (@HarbourAirLtd) February 4, 2022

The pick-up/drop-off point for flights departing from Tofino Harbour is the Adventure Centre at the Tofino Resort and Marina.

“Renowned for its surf and spectacular west coast beauty, the charming community of Tofino is located on the remote west coast of Vancouver Island,” the company’s website reads.

“Whether you’re looking for adventure, relaxation or an unforgettable dining experience, Tofino won’t disappoint. New direct flights between Victoria Harbour and Tofino and additional capacity on flights between downtown Vancouver and Tofino, this jaw-dropping seasonal flight soars through Clayoquot Sound before landing in the heart of Tofino in under an hour.”

READ MORE: New seaplane service between Tofino and downtown Vancouver lifts off

READ MORE: B.C. revs up electric float plane project with $1.6M grant

Tofino,travelVictoria