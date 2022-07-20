A pair of U.S. senators say tariff relief on imports from Canada would take inflationary pressure off the U.S. housing market. (file)

A pair of U.S. senators say tariff relief on imports from Canada would take inflationary pressure off the U.S. housing market. (file)

Let’s make a deal with Canada on softwood, U.S. senators urge Biden administration

About 30 per cent of the timber used in the U.S. comes from Canada

Two U.S. lawmakers are urging the Biden administration’s trade ambassador to make a deal with Canada on softwood lumber.

Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune also say further tariff relief on imports from Canada would take inflationary pressure off the U.S. housing market.

They are urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to pursue a new softwood deal for long-term relief in a market where about 30 per cent of the timber used in the U.S. comes from Canada.

Tai says the U.S. is willing to talk, but that Canada must address the federal fee regime that American producers say creates an uneven playing field — the core issue in a trade dispute that has persisted for decades.

In November, the Department of Commerce doubled the softwood lumber tariff rate to 17.9 per cent, but decided earlier this year to lower it to 11.64 per cent.

Ottawa sets stumpage fees for lumber harvested from federal and provincial land that producers in the U.S. — forced to pay market rates — have long insisted amount to an unfair subsidy.

Even lower tariffs would “make home construction and homeownership more affordable for communities across our country,” Menendez and Thune wrote Monday in a letter to Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Since the last softwood lumber agreement between the two countries expired in 2015, softwood lumber prices have more than doubled, they write.

“Addressing lumber trade inefficiencies would help reduce unnecessary financial pressures on the U.S. housing market,” the letter reads.

“We urge the U.S. trade representative to prioritize a new softwood lumber agreement between America and Canada.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Freeland says Canada may retaliate against U.S. softwood lumber duty rate

forestryUSA

Previous story
Beer Farmers: Peninsula operation brews up mega malting machine in Central Saanich
Next story
WestJet employees in Calgary and Vancouver back strike vote if deal can’t be reached

Just Posted

Canadian and U.S. responders resuscitated a man near Sidney on July 15 after a couple found him unresponsive in the water. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)
Kayakers pull unresponsive man from Sidney waters before responders revive him

A car is shown flipped over by Uptown at Saanich Road and Oak Street on the morning of July 20, 2022. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Uptown crash flips car, shuts Saanich intersection

SERVING UP Breakfast Spencer Barkley of the North Saanich Fire Department works with colleagues Chuck Hanan and Kurt Barner to unload 300 boxes of cereal and other in-demand breakfast items purchased with a $5,000 donation by CFAX Santas Anonymous Society to the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank. See story on page A8. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
$5,000 donation serves up breakfast for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

Jan Burns serves up lunch at the Oak Bay Kiwanis Tea Room where the service club hands out 500 free hot dogs this weekend to celebrate 75 years. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kiwanis celebrate 75 years with Oak Bay community party