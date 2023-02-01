The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Products do not or may not meet national standards, no incidents or injuries reported

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WorkBC in Sooke hosts career and volunteer fair

Just Posted

An Oak Bay home at 501 Newport Ave. that is on sale right now for an eye-popping $9 million. (Contributed photo from Zealty)
‘Oasis’ or ‘McMansion’? Oak Bay home on golf course selling for whopping $9M

Watermain updates being done on Blanshard Street on Feb. 1. The work includes completing other upgrades, including new road paving, replacement of old traffic signal equipment and new road markings during the water main project. The city’s draft budget calls for much of the $65-million in capital expenditures going toward infrastructure. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Nearly 9% tax hike planned for Victoria as budget deliberations begin

January 2023 Victoria real estate sales hit a dubious record. (Pexels photo)
Victoria real estate sales hit dubious record as ‘slowest’ January

Prince Charles leaves a roundtable event with business leaders in Ottawa, during the Canadian Royal tour, on May 18, 2022. Heritage Canada says an official Canadian portrait of King Charles III will be released “in due course.” (Justin Tang - The Canadian Press)
Where is King Charles’s official portrait?