The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

UBC Investment Management Trust invests $120M in reduced carbon investment fund

Assets represent about five per cent of UBC’s endowment

UBC Investment Management Trust Inc. says it is committing $120 million to a Paris Aligned reduced carbon global equity fund, on behalf of the University of British Columbia’s endowment fund.

UBC IMANT seeded the investment on June 30 with assets representing about five per cent of UBC’s endowment.

It says the investment reduces carbon intensity by 70 per cent relative to a cap weighted benchmark.

The move follows $110 million in funding for a sustainable global opportunities strategy in March.

UBC announced plans last year to divest the endowment of fossil fuel investments and a 45 per cent reduction of portfolio carbon emissions within 10 years.

UBC IMANT manages over $5 billion on behalf of the university and related entities, including UBC’s endowment fund, staff pension plan, working capital and other investment portfolios.

—The Canadian Press

Climate changeFinance

Previous story
5 reasons your career search just got easier

Just Posted

The English department at the University of Victoria is rethinking its practice of quoting disturbing passages in classic literature, after the use of the N-word in a lecture led to a complaint from a student.
Use of N-word in University of Victoria literature class lecture causes stir

Volunteers build beds for 30,000 chum eggs to settle in late this winter in an Oak Bay segment of Bowker Creek. (Sherryll Harris photo)
Volunteers move masses of gravel, rock into Oak Bay creek

Ian Duncan is an avid cyclist and firefighter with the Saanich Fire Department. He plans to cycle for 24 hours straight Sept. 20-21 to raise awareness and funds for ALS. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich firefighter to cycle for 24 hours, raise funds and awareness for ALS

UBCM awards took place virtually this year. (Photo courtesy of UBCM)
Highlands awarded by UBCM for work in sustainable asset management