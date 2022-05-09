103-year-old hits halfway mark in Oak Bay walk for Save the Children

John Hillman invited children to walk and walk they did. The kindergarten class of St. Christopher Montessori joined Hillman in laps of the courtyard at his Oak Bay home on May 3.
The Oak Bay centenarian raised $15,000 for Save the Children before he even took his first step May 2.
The 103-year-old hit the walk’s halfway mark May 9, tallying $56,207 of his $103,000 goal as of Monday morning.
The Second World War veteran raised a combined total of $215,000 doing 101 laps in 2020 and 102 laps in 2021 – inspired by fellow British veteran, the late Capt. Tom Moore, who raised funds walking laps at his UK residence in 2020. After learning Moore died in February 2021, Hillman repeated the event. Moore, and the children, particularly those living in Ukraine, continue to be his inspiration.
MLA Murray Rankin plans to walk with Hillman on Friday (May 13), alongside the return of bagpiper Melville Johnson and music by Stephanie Greaves. Hillman expects to finish his 103 laps that day.
Spectators are welcome as Hillman walks 10 laps a day starting at 10:30 each morning in the courtyard of his home at Carlton House, 2080 Oak Bay Ave.
