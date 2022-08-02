2022 Best of the City awards

2022 Best of the City results are in

The winners of the 28th edition of Best of the City have been announced

The drum roll has sounded and the results are in.

Residents across Greater Victoria cast their votes for the annual Best of the City Awards and the ballots have been counted.

Back for the 28th edition, this special feature showcases readers’ top three choices in more than 100 categories ranging from arts and entertainment to eating and dining, health, leisure, specialty services and so many more.

All of the results, along with features on local businesses, people and places are highlighted in a special 80-page special feature.

You can find the special feature online at vicnews.com, under e-editions, or pick up a copy from the Victoria News office on Broughton Street.

If you didn’t get a chance to vote, there’s always next year. Watch for the contest to open again next spring.

READ MORE: 2022 Best of the City

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

