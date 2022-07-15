5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Thousands of spectators are expected for this year’s return of the Northwest Deuce Days car show to the Inner Harbour on Sunday (July 17). More than 1,000 vehicles are in town for the event. (Black Press Media file photo) Victoria artist Craig Bauer works on a piece during a previous TD Art Gallery Paint-In on Moss Street. More than 150 artists will have their work on display along the street on Saturday (July 16). (Black Press Media file photo) The Victoria Beer Society hosts the first craft beer and cider-focused event in Langford at Starlight Stadium this Saturday (July 16). (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

It’s mid-summer, the weather has warmed up and the calendar is packed for activities this weekend around the region.

Here’s a cross-section of some of the many events on tap July 15 through 17:

NORTHWEST DEUCE DAYS

The region’s biggest show on four wheels, Northwest Deuce Days, descended on Greater Victoria on Thursday.

Participants from California to B.C., Washington, Oregon, Alberta and more have a raft of events set up. The public is invited to view hundreds of hot rods gathered on Dallas Road at Ross Bay starting at 7 a.m. Saturday before they head out on a cruise around town, a drive that includes Goldstream Avenue in Langford between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The free public car show is Sunday, when more than 1,000 pre-1952 vehicles will be on display around Victoria’s Inner Harbour and legislature between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. Visit tourismvictoria.com/deuce-days for information.

TD ART GALLERY PAINT-IN

Moss Street in Fairfield will be abuzz with creativity Saturday (July 16) as the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria hosts the return of this hugely popular community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 150 artists will be set up under tents along the length of Moss Street, with many creating new works on the day. Virtually all will have works for sale, making this open-air gallery the largest exhibition space in the region.

The art gallery itself will also be open by donation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and host its summer small works sale in the Massey sale gallery. A family friendly beer garden is open in the parking lot between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with entertainment provided by eight different local music and dance groups.

Visit aggv.ca for more details.

LANGFORD BEER FESTIVAL

The West Shore’s biggest and busiest city has teamed up with the Victoria Beer Society to host the first celebration of craft beer in Langford, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Starlight Stadium.

The 19-plus event will see a curated lineup of more than 80 B.C. beers and ciders, with lawn games, ice cream, food trucks and live bands enhancing the environment. Admission ticket includes eight drink tokens and extras are $2 each.

Attendees are advised to take transit to get home safely, and a bike valet will be available. Water stations are aplenty on site and empty water bottles will be allowed to be brought in. Visit victoriabeersociety.com for more details.

TRIPP STATION YOUTH BIKE SKILLS PARK OPENING

Located a few short pedals away from the Lochside Regional Trail on Lochside Drive off Borden Street/Cumberland Road, this brand-new youth oriented facility features trails, a pump track, dirt jumps and more. The official ribbon cutting happens at 11 a.m.

Check out the bike park page at saanich.ca for more information.

VICTORIA SPRINT AND HALF TRIATHLON

A 25-year tradition continues at Elk Lake and on the Saanich Peninsula this Sunday (July 17) as athletes challenge themselves and each other in this test of physical stamina.

The half-iron distance event also serves as the 2022 provincial championship and features a 1.9-kilometre swim in the lake, a 90k bike course through the peninsula and a 21k run doing two loops of the trails around Elk and Beaver lakes. The sprint is a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Other races part of the event include an aqua-bike (swim-bike), half-iron relay and virtual events.

Spectators are welcome to line the course and cheer on the athletes. Visit thevictoriahalf.com for details.

