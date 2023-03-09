The tots’ pool at Saanich Commonwealth Place will be closed in April due to a boiler conversion project. (Black Press Media file photo)

The tots’ pool at Saanich Commonwealth Place will be closed in April due to a boiler conversion project. (Black Press Media file photo)

Boiler conversion will see heating disruption at Saanich Commonwealth Place

Pool temperatures expected to drop throughout April outage

Saanich Commonwealth Place will be chilly next month.

Commonwealth will see services impacted with no hot water or heat in certain areas of the facility from April 3 to 21, as part of the boiler installation phase of the biomass mechanical system upgrade project

During this time, the recreation centre will be open with regular operating hours and a few temporary adjustments.

Those include a modified pool schedule with lower pool temperatures (which are expected to decrease over the time frame), the hot tub will be available as a cold plunge option and the tots’ pool will be closed.

Cleansing showers before entering the pools are still required and this water will be cold.

Daily pool water and air temperatures will be posted on the facility’s website during the boiler outage.

Dryland programming will continue as scheduled but the District of Saanich suggested attendees bring an extra layer of clothing as it may be cooler in some program spaces.

Weight room temperatures will not be impacted by the outage. Kattia’s Kitchen Cafe will also be open but with modified operations.

The next phase of the project includes assembling the boilers inside the mechanical room and connecting them to the existing heating system. This will require excavation at the back of the building for fuel storage.

Construction on the project – which will see the natural-gas-fuelled boilers converted to biomass-fed units – began last September and it is expected to be in full operation by this fall.

Saanich access pass holders who do not wish to use the facility during the outage are asked to speak with the reception team to pause the pass. The passes can be used at any of Saanich’s other three recreation centres. For facility schedules, go to saanich.ca/recreation.

ALSO READ: Saanich Commonwealth Place conversion to biomass fuel will dramatically cut GHGs

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of Saanich

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Just Posted

A doctor who formerly worked in Duncan is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for contempt in divorce proceedings. (File photo)
Former Vancouver Island doctor wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family looks to customize an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Saanich mom astonished by flood of support, hopes to customize bike for Leila Bui

The tots’ pool at Saanich Commonwealth Place will be closed in April due to a boiler conversion project. (Black Press Media file photo)
Boiler conversion will see heating disruption at Saanich Commonwealth Place

Victoria International Airport president and CEO Geoff Dickson has announced he will retire from the role he has held since 2011 this September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Everyone feels pretty proud’: Geoff Dickson reflects on 12 years piloting Victoria airport

Pop-up banner image