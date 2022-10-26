Calling all Kids: Enter the Victoria Votes 2022 Kids Colouring Contest to be mayor for a day

Three kids 12 and under will be chosen by submitting to the Victoria Votes 2022 Kids Colouring Contest

Victoria Votes 2022 Kids Colouring Contest will be held in late November to decide which three children 12 and under get to be mayor for the day. (Courtesy of Victoria.ca)

The Victoria Votes 2022 Kids Colouring Contest will decide which child 12 and under gets to be mayor for a day.

Three participants will be chosen to have the opportunity to serve as mayor for the day and learn about the inner workings of local government in early 2023. They will also be treated to pizza with Mayor Marianne Alto.

Additionally, the artwork submitted will be displayed at City Hall in December.

Colouring sheets can be picked up at Victoria City Hall and the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre, as well as printed from victoria.ca.

The deadline to enter the contest is Nov. 25 and artwork should be submitted to the Public Service Centre at City Hall, the Crystal Hall Pool and Fitness Centre or by mail to:

Victoria Votes 2022 Kids Colouring Contest

City of Victoria

1 Centennial Square

Victoria, B.C., V8W 1P6

