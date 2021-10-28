Central Saanich firefighters igniting Halloween fun

Central Saanich firefighters will be back in action in Centennial Park this Halloween with their annual bonfire and fireworks display. (Central Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Halloween festivities are back in action in Central Saanich.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Central Saanich Volunteers Firefighters Association will once again be hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display in Centennial Park.

The bonfire gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 8.

@CSaanichFire is going ahead with our annual #Bonfire & #Fireworks display on #Halloween at Centennial Park. Lets keep each other safe and please stay home if you are not well. #Halloween2021 #CSaan #YYJ pic.twitter.com/u4DycIbflR — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) October 20, 2021

