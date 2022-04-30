‘Community’ on the auction block in support of Esquimalt youth program

The Township Community Art Council is auctioning off ‘Community,’ a painting created by three of this year’s artists in residence, to fundraise for the council’s Youth Mentorship Program. Bids are being accepted until May 6. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Performer Stephanie Greaves dances with a young member of the audience Saturday during a gala event kicking off the silent auction of ‘Community,’ which will support the Township Community Arts Council’s Youth Mentorship Program. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Esquimalt’s Township Community Arts Council is auctioning off an artwork created by this year’s artists in residence to support the council’s Youth Mentorship Program.

The lobby at Esquimalt Town Square was filled with potential bidders Saturday afternoon at a gala event where the artwork on the auction block could be viewed and musical entertainment was provided by Stephanie Greaves.

Dubbed “Community”, the four foot by five foot painting was created by German McKenzie, Sharon A. Stone, and Leroy Boris.

“The artists were given complete free reign on the composition, colour scheme, and how the painting would be created,” said council president Morlene Tomlinson. “They were given just one word, and that word was ‘community.’”

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the council’s Youth Mentorship Program, which provides successful applicants with a musical mentor and a series of private lessons and is open to youth across Greater Victoria.

The auction launched with Saturday’s event and bids will be accepted until May 6. Bids may be placed by emailing townshiparts@gmail.com, or in person at Esquimalt Town Square, 503 Park Place.

The council also has plenty of events planned in the coming months and is always looking for volunteers and artists to sign up. More information can be found at townshiparts.org.

