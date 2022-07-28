David Naysmith tinkers with the nozzle of his makeshift cooling station outside his 885 Runnymede Pl. residence on July 28. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

David Naysmith tinkers with the nozzle of his makeshift cooling station outside his 885 Runnymede Pl. residence on July 28. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

Cooling station mist-ifies boiling passersby

Concert misting system inspired resident to beat the heat

An Oak Bay couple is helping locals keep cool amid the sweltering summer heat by operating a makeshift misting station right off their front lawn.

David Naysmith, inspired after attending a packed concert in Seattle, Wash., where dozens of hoses cast refreshing mist into the heat of the masses, got creative during the recent hot spell with his hose and a utility pole on his 885 Runnymede Pl. property to give passersby a cleansing cool-off and rewarding refresher.

His wife Jo-Marie said the extended and adjustable nozzle piece Naysmith fastened onto the hose was easy to find at the local Home Hardware. She also joked that his “we’ve ‘mist’ you” pun he pasted underneath the station lacked real meaning.

ALSO READ: Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney

Shenanigans aside, Naysmith gave a brief demonstration of how the device can both stream water and spray mist with just the flick of a switch, allowing those passing by to momentarily escape the heat and help themselves to a drink.

“I just thought, ‘What the heck. We’ll put it out because we have lots of walkers and cyclists and dog-walkers that come by here,’” Naysmith said.

He added that the station mists at the perfect trajectory for people’s hot, howling hounds as well.

Naysmith and his wife agreed that more noteworthy spectacles existed in their community – their garden bench that Naysmith built has hosted everyone from young lovers and wedding couples, to marijuana smokers and husbands banished to the streets at night. But the couple’s mist-ifying gadget will nonetheless serve to refresh residents for the remainder of the sizzling summer.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Drinking waterheat warningHeat waveNews and WeatherSevere weatherWaterWeather

Previous story
Sooke Arts Council’s new art gallery opens in August

Just Posted

The Naysmiths’ makeshift cooling station lets off some refreshing mist at 885 Runnymede Pl. on Thursday (July 28). (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Cooling station mist-ifies boiling passersby

Police have closed off a section of the Esquimalt Lagoon and Ocean Blvd. while they investigate a suspicious death. Police ask anyone who is in the area and may have seen something suspicious to contact them. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
UPDATE: Suspicious death investigation closes Colwood beach

Residents might notice a low-flying helicopter over the region. The helicopter is conducting inspections for Fortis BC. (Black Press Media file photo)
Low-flying helicopter attracting attention across Greater Victoria

Island Health’s Dr. Mike Benusic and public health nurse Sandra Bishop at the Quadra Village Community Centre before the site starts administering vaccines to children between the ages of six months to four years old on Aug. 2. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria community centre to rollout COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5