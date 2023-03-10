Easter egg hunt promises fun-filled day for families

River Egeland tracked down some yummy treats last year at the Pemberton Holmes Easter Egg Hunt at Ed Macgregor Park. This year’s event takes place on April 8. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The kids might be hopping mad if you skip out on this event.

Pemberton Holmes Sooke Real Estate is hosting the third annual Easter Egg Hunt; there’s more to it than meets the eye.

In addition to the traditional egg hunt, there will be face painting, colouring, balloons and popcorn. Pemberton Pete that hare extraordinaire, will be on hand as well.

A spokesperson for Pemberton Holmes Sooke said the event is all about giving back to the community. “It feeds the soul to see people happy, especially kids in our community.”

The free family event occurs at Ed Macgregor Park on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first hunt time for kids up to three years, four to eight, and nine to 12 starts at 10:15 a.m., with additional hunts for the same age groups at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Pemberton Holmes Sooke asks that those who attend leave their pooch or other pets at home to ensure it’s a poop-free zone.



