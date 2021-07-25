Fantasy-themed Little Free Library in Saanich marks Greater Victoria’s 500th fixture

Christine Knox, artist and Saanich resident, is proud to showcase and be a part of Greater Victoria’s 500th Little Free Library unveiling. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Greater Victoria’s 500th Little Free Library, unveiled Sunday (July 25) at the corner of Harriet Road and Maddock Avenue in Saanich, has a fantastical theme.

Built by local artist Christine Knox, whose family has lived in the house for 85 years, the library is meant to resemble a dragon’s lair, painted like a tower, and with a dragon’s eye on its front. It is sure to remind visitors of certain popular fantasy books and movies.

The lair was made from an old newspaper box and donated by Island Tides and the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network, who are proud that the element of upcycling and reuse was included in its production.

Knox joined representatives of the network and Victoria MP Laurel Collins, who cut the ribbon, at the unveiling.

