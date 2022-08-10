Fibrations festival relocates to Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood

The Fibrations Festival is coming back to Victoria with a new location and organizers expect it to be bigger than ever.
On Aug. 21, more than 60 fibre artists from across the province will gather in Stevenson Park next to the Fernwood Community Centre for a free event offering a marketplace, demonstrations, hands-on activities for kids and a raffle, as well as a felt-a-thon to raise funds for Pacheedaht Nation.
The 11th edition of the festival will feature demonstrations by Knotty By Nature, Victoria Spinners and Weavers Guild, Nan.C Designs and more.
The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information at kbnfibres.ca.
