Fibrations festival relocates to Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood

Fibre artists, crafters and more gather in Stevenson Park for 11th festival Aug. 21

The Fibrations Festival, held last year in Fairfield’s Porter Park, returns Aug. 21 to a new location at Stevenson Park in Fernwood. Organizers expect this 11th edition to be bigger than ever. (Courtesy of Ryan Davis)

The Fibrations Festival is coming back to Victoria with a new location and organizers expect it to be bigger than ever.

On Aug. 21, more than 60 fibre artists from across the province will gather in Stevenson Park next to the Fernwood Community Centre for a free event offering a marketplace, demonstrations, hands-on activities for kids and a raffle, as well as a felt-a-thon to raise funds for Pacheedaht Nation.

The 11th edition of the festival will feature demonstrations by Knotty By Nature, Victoria Spinners and Weavers Guild, Nan.C Designs and more.

The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information at kbnfibres.ca.

