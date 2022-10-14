Fire prevention, safety in the lesson plan for Saanich Peninsula elementary students

Firefighter Sami Turki with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows Jack Boswick of Brentwood Elementary School how to operate a fire extinguisher during the department’s Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Firefighter Sami Turki with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows Derickah Thomas of Brentwood Elementary School how to operate a fire extinguisher during the department’s Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Firefighter Sami Turki with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows Rachel Wilson of Brentwood Elementary School how to operate a fire extinguisher during the department’s Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Firefighter Jeff Moyes of Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows two students from Keating Elementary School how to operate a fire hose during the Grade 4/5 Fire Expo last week hosted by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Kurt Barner, fire prevention officer and firefighter at the District of North Saanich, speaks to a group of Grade 4/5 students at the Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) Sidney Volunteer Fire Department mascot Sparky and firefighter Paige Wills give a thumbs-up during the Grade 4/5 Fire Expo hosted by the department. (Courtesy Town of Sidney) Firefighter Sami Turki with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department shows Leo Alvarez of Brentwood Elementary School how to operate a fire extinguisher during the department’s Grade 4/5 Fire Expo. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) The Grade 4/5 Fire Expo hosted by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department last week drew classes from Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich to the Community Safety Building. (Courtesy of Town of Sidney)

The Grade 4/5 Fire Expo hosted by the Sidney Volunteer Department drew 38 classes with more than 900 students from Sidney, North Saanich and Central Saanich to the Community Safety Building in Sidney, where staff with the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, North Saanich Fire Department and Central Saanich Fire Department presented a wide range of topics around fire safety.

They learnt about them through a series of learning stations inside and outside the building, where staff not only helped them to spot and prevent potential causes of fire around the house in places like the kitchen but also gave them some hands-on training to fight a fire through the use of fire extinguishers. The sessions also included an element of fun as staff gave them the opportunity to use genuine fire hoses.

The event — which ran over three days last week — preceded Fire Prevention Week running from Oct. 9 to 15.

