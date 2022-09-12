Get ‘offleashed’ to support Greater Victoria animals

Tickets available for the Victoria BC SPCA’s first fundraising gala since 2019

Animal lovers can rejoice as the Victoria BC SPCA branch brings back its famous “Offleashed” Gala for the first time since 2019.

The Gala is the organization’s single largest fundraiser and helps support everything from its daily shelter efforts to its pet food bank, emergency boarding services, as well as domestic, farm and wildlife support programs.

“We’re happy to welcome a community of animal-loving supporters,” said Jes Alder, senior officer, community giving, for Victoria and Wild ARC. “After a couple years, this is a way to reintroduce ourselves and reconnect.”

The black tie optional event will consist of a cocktail hour, cuddle lounge with cats and dogs, sit-down dinner, live and silent auctions, and the sharing of videos and stories of the BC SPCA’s recent efforts.

Connecting supporters with the astounding work their donations facilitate, explained Alder, is a key part of the evening.

“For example, dental infections in animals can become quite severe and affect other parts of the body, and the costs for treatment are really high. But, we don’t shy away from some of these bigger expenses, and make sure animals are cared for and recover.”

The event will take place at Victoria’s Hotel Fairmont Empress at 721 Government St. on Sept. 24, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $225, and tables of 10 can be purchased for $2,250.

“The BC SPCA Victoria relies on community support, this is where our funding comes from,” Alder said. “We don’t have other funding that supports our work, so it means so much to us and the animals to have the community behind us.”

To purchase tickets or get more information, visit offleashed.spca.bc.ca/victoria.

