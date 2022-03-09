Greater Victoria Fix-a-Heart campaign rallies community to bring in $79,000

2021 proceeds to help purchase echocardiography ultrasound unit for Royal Jubilee Hospital

Canadian Tire’s annual Fix-A-Heart campaign raised more than $79,000 for cardiac care in Greater Victoria this past year.

Funds raised will support a new $150,000 echocardiography ultrasound machine for Royal Jubilee Hospital, a unit that can be used for up to 3,000 procedures every year.

In November 2021, Greater Victoria Canadian Tire store owners renewed their pledge to raise $1 million for critical cardiac equipment over the span of 10 years after completing their first million-dollar goal in 2020.

The Fix-A-Heart initiative was launched in 2003 by former Langford Canadian Tire store owner Peter Spillete, an advocate for cardiac care on Vancouver Island.

“We are humbled by the heartfelt generosity of our local Canadian Tire owners, staff, and their customers. The Fix-A-Heart campaign is a bright display of community spirit each year,” said Avery Brohman, executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

Between 2003 and 2020, the campaign raised more than $1 million to support leading-edge cardiac equipment needs that provided care for the more than 100,000 Vancouver Island residents who undergo cardiac assessments each year.

