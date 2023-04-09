Greek Fest 2023 is taking place at the Greek Community Hall from Aug. 25 to 27 and Sept. 1 to 4. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greek Fest donating funds to Saanich Firefighter Burn Fund and Tillicum Elementary lunch program

The festival is also providing a Greek lunch for the students and staff at Tillicum Elementary

Greek Fest will be donating funds to the Saanich Firefighter Burn Fund and the Tillicum Elementary School hot lunch program.

“It’s in our DNA to help those that need assistance,” said Jim Koutougos, vice-president of the local Greek community. “We are very fortunate to be living in Saanich. This is my favorite event of the year. What could be better than helping children?”

The festival will also be assisting with the hot lunch program by providing a Greek lunch for the students and staff at the school.

“We prioritize giving back and helping those in need,” said Tim Petropoulos, president of the local Greek community.

Greek Fest 2023 is taking place at the Greek Community Hall from Aug. 25 to 27 and Sept. 1 to 4.

The event features Greek food, free live entertainment and more.

